Lakers Guard Celebrates Major Life Accomplishment
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quincy Olivari graduated from Xavier University, receiving his master's degree Saturday afternoon.
Olivari began playing collegiate basketball with Rice, where he played from 2019-23. There, he put himself in the top 10 point scorers in the school's history, made the most three pointers in school history, and tied the school record with 32 double-digit scoring games, including a 29-game streak.
He moved to Xavier after his graduation from Rice with a bachelor's degree in Sport Administration in 2023.
He led Xavier in points with 19.1 per game in his sole season with the Musketeers, including a 43-point game, and received BIG EAST Honorable Mention by coaches across the league. After going undrafted, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers Aug. 14, 2024, which the Lakers converted to a two-way contract Oct. 19, 2024.
Olivari has made two regular season appearances with the Lakers and scored three points in his debut against the Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 8. He played 39 minutes against the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game on Oct. 18, scoring 22 points on 50% shooting. He also had seven rebounds and two assists in the outing. The Lakers waived Olivari Jan. 15 to sign Trey Jemison III.
“It was great being here, especially being around a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers," said Olivari to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson after the Lakers waived him. "I loved being in the facility every day around legends because I was able to ask questions and learn. More importantly, I enjoyed being around a legend in LeBron James and seeing how he approaches the game even in preseason games which is remarkable. He’s a guy that shows up every day and he’s literally the blueprint for how a player should approach the game. It’s something I was excited to watch and I’m glad I was able to experience it. The formula and recipe was right in front of me."
After joining the G League South Bay Lakers, seven days later, the guard played 31 games, averaging 17.5/5/4.6 on 34 minutes a night. His 17.5 points per game were the third most among South Bay Lakers behind Bronny James and Cole Swider.
