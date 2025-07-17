Lakers Had Major Interest in Bradley Beal, But He Chose Clippers Over Them: Report
NBA insider Brett Siegel reports newly signed Los Angeles Clipper Bradley Beal held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, but didn't show much interest in playing for his new rivals.
Beal and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout Wednesday, and he promptly signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers, ending a calamitous two years in Arizona.
The Suns took on his supermax contract after the 2022-23 season, sending four first-round pick swaps, six second-round picks, Landry Shamet and Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards. He has played just 53 games in each of the last two seasons, and has averaged less than 20 points during those seasons. The last time he averaged that low was in the 2015-16 season.
"Beal, 32, will give back $13.8 million of the $110.8 million the Suns previously owed him over the next two years, a league source said," wrote Doug Haller, Fred Katz and Law Murray of the Athletic. "The Suns could decide to stretch the remaining $97 million over five years, creating a dead cap hit of $19.4 million that will stay on Phoenix’s books for each season through 2029-30."
Beal has been in the league since the 2012-13 season, and has made three All-Star games, all with the Wizards. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career there before being traded to the Suns. He has averaged 21.5 points per game since coming to the league and made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020-21, where he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game.
While the idea of having Beal was certainly attractive to the Lakers, he wasn't exactly the type of player they need heading into next season. The Lakers have plenty of guards, and will need to secure a 3-and-D guy as well as a stretch big to remain contenders in the 2025-26 season.
