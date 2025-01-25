Lakers Have Reportedly 'Checked In' on $19M Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline draws near, the Los Angeles Lakers are increasingly at the center of trade rumors, with many speculating they could make a move to bolster their roster.
One of the biggest talking points has been the Lakers’ need for another big man to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Recently, Davis himself went viral for expressing the team’s need for another dominant presence in the paint, which has led many to wonder what moves the Lakers might make before the deadline.
One name that has emerged in recent trade rumors is Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Lakers have checked in on Poeltl, who has been a standout for Toronto this season.
The 28-year-old center is averaging a solid double-double and has been a key defensive anchor for the Raptors. Poeltl’s defensive prowess, rebounding, and ability to protect the rim could be just what the Lakers need to take their roster to the next level.
The addition of Poeltl would give the Lakers a legitimate starting center alongside Anthony Davis, allowing Davis to slide back to his more natural power-forward position. Poeltl’s 7-foot-1 frame and elite shot-blocking ability would immediately improve the Lakers' defense, especially in the paint.
With Davis’ defensive versatility and Poeltl’s rim protection, the Lakers would have one of the most formidable frontcourts in the NBA.
Offensively, Poeltl is also an efficient scorer, particularly around the basket. His ability to finish lobs and grab offensive rebounds would give the Lakers another reliable option in the paint, helping to ease some of the pressure off James and Davis.
While Poeltl isn’t a stretch five, his presence in the middle could create more space for the Lakers’ shooters, particularly if they can add another floor spacer before the deadline.
Poeltl is currently on a $19.5 million contract, which means the Lakers would need to send salary ballast to make the trade work financially. The rumored package includes Rui Hachimura and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, both of whom could appeal to the Raptors in their rebuilding efforts.
Hachimura, a versatile forward, provides scoring and size, while Hood-Schifino, a young guard, offers potential as a developmental piece.
While adding Poeltl could make the Lakers more formidable on both ends of the floor, it would take a significant offer to persuade the Raptors to part with him, especially given his importance to their defense and rebounding. However, if the Lakers can get the deal done, Poeltl could be the piece they need to elevate their championship aspirations.
