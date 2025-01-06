Lakers Have Reportedly Checked in on Multi-Time All-Star Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly inquired about Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, per NBA insider Evan Sidery. The Bulls are expected to deal Vucevic before the trade deadline.
The Lakers are calling around to look for a potential big-man addition. The organization already landed Dorian Finney-Smith via trade but is preparing to make another move ahead of the February trade deadline.
Vucevic, 34, is having one of the best shooting-seasons of his career. Not only is he a strong rebounder, but he is also solid from the three. Vucevic is currently averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from the arc.
While the Lakers may be interested in acquiring Vucevic, the Chicago center is reportedly the top trade target for another Western Conference team, the Golden State Warriors. Aside from Vucevic, the Lakers have also checked in with the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers for Robert Williams and Jonas Valanciunas.
The Lakers being mentioned in trade rumors is a sign the organization is finally ready to go all-in this season as their biggest star, LeBron James, is aging out of an everyday role. Although James remains one of the best players in the league at 40 years old, the window to win another championship is quickly closing.
Under new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference at 20-15. The team has won eight of its last 11 games but could refine the roster by adding another big to aid the front court.
If the Lakers managed to snag Vucevic, he would likely start alongside Anthony Davis. The arrival of Vucevic would allow Davis to return to his traditional role as a power forward.
The Lakers have been most successful when their defense is sharp, and Vucevic would add another dimension to the unit. The Lakers fell short to the Houston Rockets 119-115 on Sunday night, in part because of the rebound discrepancy.
"We gave up too many second chance points," James said postgame. "Offensive rebounds killed us. We know they're a big team. We know they crash everybody and they put a lot of pressure, especially at the point of attack."
A player like Vucevic could be a solution to the Lakers' struggle with getting rebounds as of late.
More Lakers: Lakers Set to Face Mavericks Without All-Star Guard Kyrie Irving