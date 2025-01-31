Lakers Have Reportedly Not Spoken With East Squad About $22M Center
One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Lakers is a new center. They need someone to help take the load off Anthony Davis.
Davis is hoping that the team will get a center who will start next to him. He has mentioned multiple times how he thinks that the best play he has on the court is from the power forward spot.
Los Angeles has been looking around at the price for other centers across the league. There are some starting centers who could be on the move.
Despite the Lakers making calls to other organizations, it doesn't sound like they have made a call about one specific Eastern Conference center.
That is Hawks center Clint Capela. Capela has recently been moved from a starting role to the bench by Atlanta.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are not interested in Capela. The Lakers seem to have turned their attention to some other options ahead of the trade deadline.
Capela actually wouldn't be a bad option for the Lakers. He is someone who can grab a bunch of rebounds and is a good rim-runner.
He is also someone who can start or come off the bench, depending on the matchup. The Lakers are looking for any help they can get at center, so it's unclear why they aren't interested in him.
Los Angeles has been linked to both a center and a guard before the trade deadline. It seems unlikely at this point that they add both with the deadline just a week away.
A guard seems like the bigger need from a basketball standpoint, but the Lakers might bring in a center instead just to make their superstar happy.
The Lakers know they need to make a move in order to be an NBA title contender. It remains to be seen which of these moves they make if they make a move at all.
As time goes on, this deadline is in danger of being a complete dud, just as last year's was.
Capela is averaging 9.4 points, nine rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this year.
