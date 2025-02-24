Lakers HC JJ Redick Reacts to Max Christie Breakout Success With Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 123-100 pounding against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening.
Breaking a nine-game Nuggets winning streak, L.A. marched into Denver and not only took the resounding win, but it proved to be Luka Doncic's greatest game in a Lakers uniform.
Doncic wowwed Lakers fans, leading the way in scoring with 32, while also adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Sloveniana superstar further stuffed the stat sheet with four steals and a block on his 10/22 shooting night.
As great as it is to relish in the victory, Los Angeles has no choice but to look ahead to Tuesday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the first time the two clubs play each other since the seismic Doncic trade that sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas.
Davis was off to a strong start in Dallas, but a non-contact injury in his Mavericks debut will leave him out until his reevaluation next month, but Christie on the other hand is shining in Dallas.
In his eight games on the Mavs so far, he is averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. Although a small sample size, these are all significant increases compared to his career numbers.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick knows the talent that the 22-year-old possesses and recently spoke out on his successes.
“Max since the day I took the job was someone I was very high on; I feel very invested … he’s someone who was given more opportunity and became someone who starred in his role … really happy to see him succeeding.”
Lakers faithful should also be happy with his success as a former rotational piece on the roster. Seeing him shine on the Mavericks may sting at first for fans, but the increased role in Dallas should spell more success for Christie.
The sky is the limit for the former second-round pick as he continues his next chapter in Texas.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant 'Amnesty' Tweet Hits Different on 12-Year Anniversary Due to Luka Doncic
