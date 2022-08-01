Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny James, is surely the most discussed high school basketball player on the planet. Or at least, the one who garners the most eyeballs on social media. But Bronny's younger brother, Bryce, appears to be taking the next step in his development.

A recent Twitter video of Bryce scoring left and right in a recent AAU game in Las Vegas started circulating around the internet and as of Monday morning has over one million views.

Of course, LeBron James responded and even dropped an expletive in his reaction.

"We working! That's all we know. We don't want shit giving to us, we EARN it! #JamesGang"

James has frequently championed his sons both on and off the court, but also through the 18-time All-Stars massive social media following.

According to some reports, LeBron's youngest son recently had a huge growth spurt and now starts at 6'6", three inches taller than his younger brother. And just three inches shorter than his famous father.

Bryce plays alongside his brother at southern California basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon School, and there's already rumblings that he could end up being the better NBA prospect when it's all said and done.

Scouting high schools players is a tricky business, but Benyam Kidane of The Sporting News provided his outlook on Bryce's game.

"While Bronny is more of a playmaking guard, Bryce's size allows him to attack the basket at will, swallow rebounds, and get out in transition. The striking feature of his game is his ability and confidence shooting the ball, an area you can tell he has focused on."

Recruiting rankings for Bryce's class have yet to be released, but there's a good chance he lands somewhere in the top-50 in his age group.

LeBron has stated that one of his NBA goals is to play with Bronny, who's eligible for the 2024 draft, but I'm sure the thought of playing until 2026, with both of his sons, has certainly crossed his mind.