    • October 26, 2021
    Lakers Highlights: Top 5 Plays of the Week From Los Angeles

    Here are your top 5 plays of the week from the Los Angeles Lakers.
    The Lakers got off to a bit of a rough start to what should be a very exciting season. With all of the anticipation building for the roster Rob Pelinka has assembled, a loss in the first 2 games took the air out of the team. 

    But a big bounceback win over the Grizzlies to end the week really helped shift things. The Lakers pulled that one off despite Ja Morant putting up 40 points and carrying Memphis for the night. 

    Let's dive into some of the top plays from the first 3 games of the season. 

    Rondo to AD on the Lob

    There wasn't a whole lot to love in the loss to Golden State in the first game of the year. But Rondo's lob to Anthony Davis for the alley-oop had everyone up out of their seats. 

    LeBron Throws it Down

    Another highlight from the Warriors game, LeBron showed no signs of aging. LBJ took the rebound from a missed free-throw all the way down the court and threw it down over everyone. 

    Melo Moves Up on the Scoring List

    In year 19, Carmelo Anthony is breaking NBA scoring records for the Lakers. What a time to be alive. His stepback 3 against the Grizzlies helped him pass Moses Malone for number 9 on the all-time scoring list. 

    Passing Clinic For AD to Throw it Down

    One thing about these Lakers, they're going to find the open man. There was no better proof of that than when Lebon found Westbrook under the rim, only for him to hand it off for a wide-open Anthony Davis. This is the kind of passing we expect to see all season long. 

    The LakeShow Fastbreak

    The Lakers are calling this the top play of the week for a reason. All 5 players on the court touched the ball on the breakaway before Anthony Davis threw it down over Golden State to wrap things up.  

