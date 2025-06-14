Lakers History Today: Kobe Bryant Wins Fourth Title as LA Defeats Magic
The Los Angeles Lakers have found so much success over the years as a franchise. But one of the sweeter NBA titles in the history of the team came from the 2008-09 season.
On June 14, 2009, the Lakers won title number 15, taking down the Orlando Magic in five games within the NBA Finals.
Coming off a major loss in the NBA Finals to the rival Boston Celtics, Los Angeles was on a mission to win all season long. The Lakers finished the season with a record of 65-17, winning both the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
The team tied the 1986-87 team for the third most wins in franchise history, and they grabbed eight more wins than in the previous season. Los Angeles had the third-best offensive rating around the NBA, showing how strong a team they were.
The team was led by star guard Kobe Bryant and center Pau Gasol. Bryant finished second in league MVP voting, averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during the season.
Los Angeles coasted through the year and was seen as one of the best teams in the entire NBA. But as the postseason rolled around, there was a sense of urgency with the group.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers faced off against the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles took down Utah in five games, advancing to the second round fairly easily.
But in the second round, Los Angeles was tested by an undermanned Houston Rockets team. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, the Rockets pushed the Lakers to the limit, with the Lakers ultimately prevailing in a thrilling seven-game series.
In the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers faced off against the Carmelo Anthony-led Denver Nuggets. Denver was seen as the one team that could push the Lakers, and the series went six games.
Los Angeles took down the Nuggets to get back to the NBA Finals. The team would then take on the Magic, who shocked many around the league to get to the final round.
Orlando made things tough on the Lakers in the series, but in the end, Los Angeles was too strong. The Lakers defeated the Magic, and the rest was history.
Bryant earned his fourth NBA title and proved that he could win one without the services of star Shaquille O'Neal. The 2008-09 Lakers team was special and will forever be remembered as one of the better units in franchise history.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Slammed For 'Leadership' Qualities
Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.