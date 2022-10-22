Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener

Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.

After Scully's retirement in 2016, the Dodgers appeared in three subsequent World Series to date, in 2017 (though the eventual champs, the Houston Astros, were later embroiled in a cheating scandal, so it's possible the Dodgers would have won the seven-game series, had both teams been on the level), 2018 and 2020, winning during the latter pandemic-shortened season.

Scully served as the longest-tenured announcer for a single team in the history of pro athletics, and the Brooklyn native became a beloved figure in his adopted home town of Los Angeles. The versatile broadcaster also called NFL and PGA games during the 1970s and 1980s.

During the first timeout of an eventual 103-97 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena last night, L.A. broadcast a sweet minute-long highlight reel of Scully play calling and video clips.

The Crypto.com Arena faithful applauded Scully after the montage wrapped, recognizing the career of a sportscaster so beloved by his team that Dodger Stadium's home address has now been named in his honor (1000 Vin Scully Avenue).

Your 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers just suffered a stunning upset in the team's best-of-five National League Division Series matchup with the San Diego Padres, who are now tied 1-1 with the Philadelphia Phillies in an ongoing League Championship Series as the MLB playoffs grind on.