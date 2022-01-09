Lakers: How Los Angeles Can Re-Sign Malik Monk, and How Much It Will Cost

There arguably has not been a better offseason fit for the Lakers than Malik Monk. While many wondered if he had a long future in the NBA while in Charlotte, he has thrived in the situation that Los Angeles has put him in. And right now, Monk is playing the best basketball of his career.

But the focus for the Lakers should absolutely be keeping him long-term. Since entering the starting lineup, Monk is going absolutely crazy with his stat lines. He's averaging 22.2 points per game with incredible shooting percentages. That includes from beyond the arc where he is shooting close to 50 percent over his last 7 games.

So what will it cost the Lakers to keep Monk around? He's signed to the veteran minimum at just over $1.7 million for this season. And they will have the first crack at getting him signed to a deal, which plays in their favor.

Monk could sign a mid-level exception and await for cap space to open up with the Lakers or somewhere around the league. Russell Westbrook's contract will be off of the books after next season, so they could look to sign Monk to a shorter-term deal.

If that's the case, they could give Monk a nice 4-year deal once Westbrook is gone. That would also keep the door open for him to remain a starter with the Lakers. But you can bet that if he keeps playing like this, there are going to be a lot of other teams in on him following this season.

Keep starting Monk, keep getting the results.