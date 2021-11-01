Lakers: How Russell Westbrook Gameplay Compares to the Ex-Lakers on Wizards

It’s still premature but the early returns on the Russell Westbrook trade do not look so good at the moment. In six games for the Lakers, Westbrook is averaging 18 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. Obviously, these numbers aren’t bad considering he has to share the court with two other superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but one would hope his efficiency would be higher than his numbers career wise. With 5.7 turnovers and shooting the three at a 20.8% on four attempts, they aren’t looking too good at the moment.

The Lakers have already preached patience with getting their on-court chemistry together. Thankfully, the majority of their schedule to start the season is considered one of the easiest in the league, as over 75% of their games are at Staples Center.

In the nation’s capital, the Wizards are 5-1 in the Eastern Conference. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all played prominent roles, starting alongside Spencer Dinwiddle and Bradley Beal, and they have all been effective for their new squad.

Kuzma is averaging 15.5 points and 11.8 rebounds so far this season. What’s scary is he’s only shooting the ball at a 42.4% clip, so he could easily be averaging close to 20 points as he gets more acquainted in his role.

Caldwell-Pope is shooting the ball at a blistering 46.2% from the perimeter, and although that isn’t sustainable, he provides the defense on the perimeter that the Wizards previously did not have.

Not surprisingly, Harrell has shown what he can do if given more minutes. He is averaging a career high 19.3 points and 10.2 rebounds with an effective field goal shooting of 62.1%.

Past traded Lakers like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, De’Angelo Russell, and Julius Randle all took the next step and elevated their game, but none of them really translated their stats to wins for their respective teams their first seasons.

Westbrook started off slow with both Houston and Washington, as he tends to take a while to see how his game fits with the rest of his teammates, so the same thing could be happening with Los Angeles. He managed to average a career high in field goal percentage (47.2%) with Houston and lead Washington with a late charge to make the playoffs. We should have a better gauge of the trade when we’re deeper into the season, but it never hurts to watch how the value of the traded pieces fluctuates.