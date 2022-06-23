Skip to main content
Lakers: How to Watch the NBA Draft Live

There's a few ways to watch the Lakers make their number second round pick in today's NBA Draft.

After months of bemoaning the fact that their favorite basketball team doesn't have a pick in the NBA Draft, Lakers fans were greeted to good news on Thursday. The Lakers have acquired the number 35 pick from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second rounder and cash.

Some draft experts believe there's still plenty of quality players that should be available for the Lakers to grab and here's how to watch the purple and gold make their selection.

The first round of the draft will be broadcasted live on both ABC and ESPN, but second round coverage will solely be broadcasted on ESPN. Fans can also stream the draft on the ESPN App. For those unable to get in front of a screen, ESPN Radio will also be providing live coverage.

According to DirectTV Stream listings, ESPN believes the second round should begin around 8PM PT.

Fans located outside of the United States and Canada can stream the draft on the NBA App on iPhone or Android.

