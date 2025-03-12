Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Reacts to the Loss of Bucks' Junior Bridgeman
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared some thoughtful words in response to the loss of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman.
Johnson shared this sentiment on Bridgeman via his personal X account.
"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman. I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting impression on me. He was one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet.
"What people don’t realize is Junior didn’t make a fortune as a player, but he turned what he earned into something extraordinary, becoming a billionaire African American businessman in this country. His business portfolio included owning 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s franchises in 20 states, Coca-Cola bottling operations in the US and Canada, Ebony and Jet magazines, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and he was a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Junior also served on the boards of PGA of America, Churchill Downs Inc, Fifth Third Bank, Jackson Hewitt, Governors Scholar Program, Crusade for Children Foundation, University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees, Louisville Arena Authority, and more. He is the blueprint to so many current and former athletes across sports that success doesn’t end when you're done playing.
"Beyond business, Junior and his wife Doris made a lasting impact by opening doors for African Americans at the Kentucky Derby. Through their annual pre-Derby party and fundraising efforts, they gave access to so many, including myself, to experience this iconic event - something that had historically been out of reach for many in our community.
"Thank you, Junior, for being an inspiration on how to be a man, a husband, a father, and a businessman. You spent so much of your post-playing career mentoring and educating athletes and I always reference your journey when I speak to young athletes about transitioning from the court or field to the boardroom. Your legacy will transcend beyond your financial success to the doors you opened for so many and inspiring generations to come. Rest in peace, my friend. Cookie and I will be praying for his wife Doris, kids Eden, Justin, and Ryan, and the entire Bridgeman family," posted Johnson.
Bridgeman was 71 years old.
He passed away after a medical emergency at a fundraiser.
Bridgeman panned out one heck of a career for himself, but more so afterward. After earning just under $3 million through his 12-year NBA career, he managed to parlay that into franchising Wendy's restaurants. By the end of it, Bridgeman's worth was estimated at $600 million.
In his NBA career, Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the floor and 84.6 shooting from the free throw line, along with 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The Bucks retired his No. 2 jersey in 1988.
