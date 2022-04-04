Lakers: Iconic LA Band Featured on Promotional Shirt for Sunday's Game

Historically, Lakers home games feature celebrities. A few of them, like Jack Nicholson, become superfans. There aren't too many people in Nicholson's weight class, but Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is definitely one of them.

Flea is a frequent sight at Lakers home games and years ago, even had a regular column on NBA.com that chronicled his favorite basketball team.

Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their latest studio album, "Unlimited Love" on April 1st. Lakers fans in attendance for the game yesterday received a purple and gold "Unlimited Love" t-shirt with depictions of the four band members.

Prior to the game, Flea also performed the national anthem on a custom Lakers branded bass guitar.

Along with Flea, singer Anthony Keidis and drummer Chad Smith were also in attendance Lakers 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets.