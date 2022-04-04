Skip to main content
Lakers: Iconic LA Band Featured on Promotional Shirt for Sunday's Game

Lakers: Iconic LA Band Featured on Promotional Shirt for Sunday's Game

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lakers collaborated on a giveaway t-shirt to commemorate the band's latest studio album.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lakers collaborated on a giveaway t-shirt to commemorate the band's latest studio album.

Historically, Lakers home games feature celebrities. A few of them, like Jack Nicholson, become superfans. There aren't too many people in Nicholson's weight class, but Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is definitely one of them.

Flea is a frequent sight at Lakers home games and years ago, even had a regular column on NBA.com that chronicled his favorite basketball team. 

Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their latest studio album, "Unlimited Love" on April 1st. Lakers fans in attendance for the game yesterday received a purple and gold "Unlimited Love" t-shirt with depictions of the four band members. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to the game, Flea also performed the national anthem on a custom Lakers branded bass guitar.

Along with Flea, singer Anthony Keidis and drummer Chad Smith were also in attendance Lakers 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9968568
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out, Then Apologizes to LeBron James

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18015288
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Provides His Perspective On LA's Lost Season

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_17219508
News

Lakers: Could Latest Julius Randle News Lead to a Russell Westbrook Trade?

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18006107
News

Lakers: LeBron James Out; Anthony Davis Active For Nuggets Game Today

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
myles-turner
News

Lakers: Pacers Reporter Re-Links LA to Indiana Big Man Myles Turner

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18006094
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Slams LA Fans After Disappointing Loss on Friday

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18002044
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes LA Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis This Summer

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18006104
News

Lakers: LeBron James Discusses Big Picture of LA's Season Latest Pelicans Loss

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022