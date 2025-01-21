All Lakers

Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Status Upgraded For Matchup Against Wizards

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely have their superstar big man Anthony Davis on the court against the lowly Washington Wizards. 

Davis' status has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of tonight's matchup.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared via X. 

Davis is on the injury report due to right calf soreness.

The Lakers superstar is coming off a poor performance against their cross-town rivals, the Clippers. They dropped that game, 116-102, and they'll look to get a new win streak going on Tuesday. 

This story will be updated...

