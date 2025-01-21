Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Status Upgraded For Matchup Against Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely have their superstar big man Anthony Davis on the court against the lowly Washington Wizards.
Davis' status has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of tonight's matchup.
Davis is on the injury report due to right calf soreness.
The Lakers superstar is coming off a poor performance against their cross-town rivals, the Clippers. They dropped that game, 116-102, and they'll look to get a new win streak going on Tuesday.
