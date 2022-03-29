Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

As expected, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for the Lakers game against the Mavericks this afternoon. LeBron sprained his ankle in the second quarter of the Pelicans game on Sunday. He finished the game, but labeled the pain as "horrible" in his post game presser.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel stated that there wasn't any "dramatic improvement" overnight in the recovery process for LeBron.

Vogel characterized James' discouraging injury status to reporters as "the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche,

He's not the only superstar that won't be on the court for the Lakers game in Dallas.

Anthony Davis is working his way back from the mid-foot sprain he suffered on February 16th against the Jazz. He was upgraded to "Doubtful" earlier this week, but is still targeting the first week of April for a potential return according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.