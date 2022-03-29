Skip to main content
Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

The Lakers will be missing both superstars for their road game in Dallas today.

The Lakers will be missing both superstars for their road game in Dallas today.

As expected, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for the Lakers game against the Mavericks this afternoon. LeBron sprained his ankle in the second quarter of the Pelicans game on Sunday. He finished the game, but labeled the pain as "horrible" in his post game presser. 

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel stated that there wasn't any "dramatic improvement" overnight in the recovery process for LeBron. 

Vogel characterized James' discouraging injury status to reporters as "the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's not the only superstar that won't be on the court for the Lakers game in Dallas.

Anthony Davis is working his way back from the mid-foot sprain he suffered on February 16th against the Jazz. He was upgraded to "Doubtful" earlier this week, but is still targeting the first week of April for a potential return according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward's Mother an Awesome Birthday Gift

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_17978610
News

Lakers: Analyst Examines the LeBron James Effect on LA's Remaining Schedule

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses Anthony Davis' First Practice Since Injury

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_17977211
News

Lakers: All-NBA Guard Defends Play of Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau10 hours ago
USATSI_17978342
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Buries LA in Latest Power Rankings

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17328248 (1)
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis and LeBron James Both Doubtful for Mavericks Game

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_16113149
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Would Miss Warriors Game for Major LeBron James Milestone

By Eric EulauMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17735149
News

Lakers: Shaq Joins Kobe In Very Exclusive LA Club

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022