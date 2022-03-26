Skip to main content
Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Officially Questionable for Pelicans Game

LeBron James continues to battle left knee soreness.

The Lakers have one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday. Perhaps it's a sign of the times that a game against the Pelicans is a pivotal matchup, but as the cliché goes, it is what it is. Regardless, LA will definitely need LeBron James on the court to capture a much-needed and get the Lakers one step closer to assuring themselves of a spot in the play-in tournament. 

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, LeBron James is questionable for the game. 

On Friday, Lakers head coach described LeBron's status as "day-to-day" and was hopeful that his superstar forward would be available. James has battled left knee soreness for much of the new year and has missed several games due to the nagging injury.

As Buha mentions, Dwight Howard is also questionable for the game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is probable to return to the court for his first game since March 19th.

