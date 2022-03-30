Skip to main content
Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Doubtful for Utah Game

The latest injury report for the Lakers doesn't bring good news on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As expected, the newest update on the Lakers injury report is not all sunshine and rainbows. The Athletic's Jovan Buha was one of the first reporters to provide the details on the current status of LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (mid-foot sprain).

By all indications, LeBron James will miss his second consecutive game after spraining his ankle in the Lakers loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. James did not suit up for the Lakers 128-110 blowout loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

LA will be missing both stars again when the team takes on the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Davis has been out since February 16th since suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Utah Jazz. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that Davis is targeting a return on Friday when the Lakers face the Pelicans.

Additionally, Wenyen Gabriel, one of the lone remaining Lakers big men, is listed as questionable for Thursday's 

