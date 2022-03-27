Skip to main content
Lakers Injury News: LeBron James to Play Tonight Against Pelicans

LeBron James is available tonight as the Lakers take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The Lakers have a pivotal game against the Pelicans in New Orleans today. Prior to tip-off, the Lakers are just a half a game ahead of the Pelicans for the ninth-seed in the West. Superstar forward LeBron James, who was previously questionable for the game, is officially active.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell was one of the first to report the news. 

LeBron has been dealing with soreness in his left knee for the last several months and has been a game-time decision for the majority of the Lakers games post All-Star break.

Additionally, Talen Horton-Tucker is also available. Horton-Tucker has been dealing with left ankle soreness for much of March. He last played in the Lakers 127-119 loss to the Washington Wizards.

