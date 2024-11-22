Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis, Bronny James Official Status Revealed vs Magic
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a six-game winning streak that has cemented them as the third-best team in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record.
If Los Angeles wants to continue their winning ways, they have to get past the Orlando Magic, who currently boast a 9-6 record.
The most notable player in question is power forward Anthony Davis who has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He is currently experiencing an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.7 points, 11.4 total rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
Fortunately, Davis was upgraded to probable ahead of the game and we will see him lace up against the Magic.
Meanwhile, forward Rui Hachimura has been listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, which has already prevented him from playing a bit this season. In the 10 games he has played, Hachimura has averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
The forward has been listed as out for this contest.
The final player who will not play against Orlando is rookie guard Bronny James, who is currently doubtful with a left heel contusion. His play has been extremely limited this season, averaging 2.7 minutes, 0.7 points, 0.3 assists, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.2 steals per game across six games.
In addition to these three questionable players, four players have been determined to be out for this game.
Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was designated as out on Nov. 21 due to a hamstring injury. He has only played one minute in one game this season but averaged 5.2 minutes, 1.6 points, 0.6 total rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game across 21 games last season.
Power forward Jarred Vanderbilt is still recovering from right foot surgery. However, the recovery is taking longer than expected and will be re-evaluated in a week or two.
Another player who will require re-evaluation is center Jaxson Hayes, who is suffering from a right ankle sprain.
Forward Christian Wood is also recovering from surgery on his left knee. On Nov. 12, it was reported he would miss at least four more weeks.
On the other side of the court, Paolo Banchero has been designated as out with a torn right oblique and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been designated as out due to personal reasons. Additionally, Wndell Carter Jr. is questionable with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
