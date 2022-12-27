Another day, another injury to a Los Angeles Lakers starter. It appears that L.A. might be missing an additional key player as the club heads to Amway Center to try to nab a victory in what should be a winnable game against the Orlando Magic.

It appears that starting Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is dealing with a sore left foot, and has been downgraded to a mere "probable" to suit up tonight, according to last night's league injury report.

The most important Lakers absence is that of All-Star center Anthony Davis, who remains shelved indefinitely with a right foot stress injury. Should he be able to avoid surgery, he could be back at some point in January. Otherwise he could miss multiple months for Los Angeles. Little-used reserve forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is also still sidelined with a nagging right ankle sprain.

All-Star power forward LeBron James is listed as probable with the left foot soreness that has dogged him for half the season, but the smart money is on King James playing through it once again, as he looks to extend his streak of consecutive 30+ point games to eight, in what could easily be his team's fifth straight loss.

At least Anthony Davis isn't out indefinitely the way Jonathan Isaac is? The 6'10" power forward, selected with the sixth pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of FSU, has not appeared in an NBA game since August 2nd, 2020, when he tore his left ACL during a 132-116 Magic victory over the Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old also underwent surgery for a right hamstring injury incurred earlier this year. Maybe he'll play again at some point in the 2020s?

Another injury-prone former lottery pick, shooting guard Jalen Suggs, is also out today for the Magic with a sore right ankle. Chuma Okeke went under the knife for a left knee surgery last week, and will miss be absent for a tanking Orlando team for at least a few more weeks.