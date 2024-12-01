Lakers Injury Report: D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves Ruled Out For Clash vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Utah Jazz for the second time this season. This time, they will meet in Salt Lake City. The Lakers will look for their 12th win of the season and return to their winning ways after dropping their latest game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
While the Lakers are favorites in this matchup, they will be without two of their key players: Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.
Reaves, who was listed as questionable, has also been downgraded to out. He was on the injury report due to a left pelvis issue. He briefly left Friday's contest after taking a hard fall in that game.
Reaves has been solid in his last 10 games, averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds over 33.1 minutes per game. Reaves will miss his first game of the season.
Russell is ruled out due to an illness. He was previously listed as doubtful, but the Lakers have confirmed his status. Russell is under the weather, and it appears to be serious enough that he is likely to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Depending on his recovery, Russell could also be in danger of missing the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back against the Timberwolves on Monday.
Reddish is also out due to a illness.
The Lakers will go with Gabe Vincent as the starter in place of Reaves.
The Lakers will continue to be without Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Although the Lakers will be shorthanded, they will have their star center, Anthony Davis. Davis was listed as probable for the entire game but has been upgraded to available.
Davis has been a regular name on the Lakers' injury report due to his left plantar fasciitis issue. However, so far, he's missed just one game this season. The probable tag suggests he shouldn't have problems handling his regular workload on Sunday. Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 12.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor over his last nine appearances.
The 31-year-old has been huge for L.A. all season, but they will need more out of him as they've struggled as of late. Although he recorded a double-double on Friday against the Thunder, his overall performance was unacceptable. He only shot the ball nine times, including one time in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, and they'll look to change that starting Sunday in their first leg of a back-to-back.