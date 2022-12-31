Everyone seems to get healthy when they face the Lakers.

The Lakers' road trip continues tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 4:30 pm. LeBron James will be suiting up for the ninth time on his birthday, and will face a Hawks squad that's getting healthier for their matchup with Los Angeles.

Hawks superstar Trae Young is returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. He's averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists per game, and will obviously provide a huge jolt to the Hawks' lineup. The two-time All-Star did have some turmoil with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan earlier in December, but that seems to be somewhat sorted out now. Still, the Lakers are among the teams with the best odds to land the two-time All-Star if the Hawks elected to trade him. But for now, he'll be looking to beat them on Friday.

As for the Lakers, Anthony Davis remains out, and is the only Laker player not playing due to injury. Max Christie won't be available, as he's back with the G-League squad.

As for Davis, though, head coach Darvin Ham did provide a promising update regarding his progress on Friday, so he could be back on the court sooner rather than later.

But for now, the Lakers remain without their star power forward on Friday — they've gone 2-5 since he went down.