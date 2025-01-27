Lakers Injury Report: LA Rules Out Crucial Guard Ahead of Hornets Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their veteran point guard, Gabe Vincent, for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Vincent will miss his fifth game of the season.
Max Christie and Dalton Knecht will likely see a bump in minutes. Vincent has appeared in eight consecutive outings for Los Angeles, during which he has averaged 7.1 points and 2.5 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.
