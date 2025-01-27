All Lakers

Lakers Injury Report: LA Rules Out Crucial Guard Ahead of Hornets Matchup

Ricardo Sandoval

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their veteran point guard, Gabe Vincent, for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. 

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times shared via X. 

Vincent will miss his fifth game of the season. 

Max Christie and Dalton Knecht will likely see a bump in minutes. Vincent has appeared in eight consecutive outings for Los Angeles, during which he has averaged 7.1 points and 2.5 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

This story will be updated...

Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

