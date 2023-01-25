Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura Expected To Have Major Rotation Role In LA

After being listed as merely questionable to play with the sore left ankle that's been giving him grief for a good long while, we now have more intel on the fate of All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James for tonight's game against the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers.

Per the Lakers injury report, James has been upgraded to available for tonight's battle of LA, and will provide a huge boost to the team's lineup.

LeBron has been playing out of his mind over the last 10 games, averaging 35.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 37.7 minutes per game — he also won his second Western Conference Player of the Week Award this month.

The Lakers enter Tuesday night's matchup on a two-game winning streak, after two of the team's best wins of the season.

With LeBron in the lineup, the Lakers will have a much better chance at leaving the Crypto.com Arena on a three-game win streak, but they'll need all hands on deck to get it done.

