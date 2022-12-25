The most depressing game this Christmas is clearly going to be your Los Angeles Lakers' battle against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena, as L.A. kicks off a five-game road trip with All-NBA center Anthony Davis unavailable. L.A. will most likely lose due to this lopsided absence, but there's a chance the Lakers can at least make things interesting, thanks to a variety of Mavericks maladies.

Let's dig into it.

Per the NBA's most recent injury report, only the usual suspects for L.A. are absent. Anthony Davis remains out with his right foot stress injury, Juan Toscano-Anderson's sprained right ankle continues to linger, and two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are currently with L.A.'s NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers. In a bit of a surprise, Thomas Bryant is not listed on the Lakers' injury report.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, will be missing a variety of key role players. While Jaden Hardy (back contusion) is merely questionable, four other rotation players have been ruled out.

Starting Dallas small forward Dorian Finney-Smith is absent with a right adductor strain, reserve power forward Maxi Kleber has been indefinitely shelved with a torn right hamstring, developing young guard Josh Green has a right elbow sprain, and new signing Kemba Walker is being rested as he continues to recuperate from a left knee injury.

Tune in on ABC and ESPN today at 11:30 a.m. PT.