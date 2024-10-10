Lakers Injury Report: Multiple Los Angeles Big Men Out vs Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without three big men heading into their Thursday preseason matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, per ESPN's latest NBA injury report.
Key combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt, one of L.A.'s best perimeter defenders during its 2022-23 run, missed most of the 2024-25 season due to injury. He continues to recuperate from a lingering foot issue, and is currently unsure if he will be ready for the team's October 22 opening matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 6-foot-8 Kentucky product was barely available for Los Angeles in 2023-24. Point guard Gabe Vincent, signed to be essentially a Dennis Schroder replacement as a point-of-attack reserve guard and some added backcourt protection alongside Vanderbilt, missed all but 11 contests. Without Vanderbilt or Vincent for much of the season, the Lakers' perimeter defense suffered mightily. Across his 29 healthy contests (six starts), Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points on .518/.296/.667 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 swipes a night.
Returning center/combo forward Christian Wood continues to recover from a September arthroscopic left knee surgery, and is currently projected to be back on November 4. Wood's first Lakers season was hampered both by injury and by fit issues. Head coach Darvin Ham occasionally sat the 6-foot-8 UNLV product due to his defensive weaknesses, especially since his 3-point shot wasn't landing in the same way it had in years past. He wound up playing just 50 games, while averaging 6.9 points on .466/.307/.702 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks.
Two-way center Christian Koloko, who missed the entire 2023-24 season due to blood clotting issues, inked a two-way deal with L.A. this summer but has yet to be given the green light to suit up for the Lakers. Team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka noted that the club hoped Koloko would be able to play by opening night.
Training camp signing Jordan Goodwin, a shooting guard, sat out Sunday's 118-114 defeat against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, but is currently listed as day-to-day and may be available. Goodwin has bounced around a lot since going undrafted out of Saint Louis. Last year, in 17 games with the Memphis Grizzlies (12 starts), he averaged an encouraging 10.0 points on .349/.311/.633 shooting splits, 8.0 boards, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
On the Bucks side, two starting wings are considered day-to-day. Three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton missed Milwaukee's first preseason matchup on Sunday, a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., signed to an insanely below-market veteran's minimum contract this year, sat out the team's Tuesday practice, and remains a game-time decision.
