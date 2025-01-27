Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for the second consecutive game.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
Hachimura missed Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. He will miss his second consecutive game and his seventh game of the season.
The 26-year-old is ruled as day-to-day moving forward.
Over his last five outings, he has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 30.4 minutes.
