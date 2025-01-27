All Lakers

Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

Ricardo Sandoval

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (center) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (center) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for the second consecutive game. 

The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X. 

Hachimura missed Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. He will miss his second consecutive game and his seventh game of the season. 

The 26-year-old is ruled as day-to-day moving forward. 

Over his last five outings, he has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 30.4 minutes. 

This story will be updated...

Published
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

Home/News