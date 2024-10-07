Lakers Injury Report: Status For LeBron James, Anthony Davis Revealed vs Suns
In a thrilling development, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make their 2024-25 preseason debuts with the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Following their absence in the prior preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers supporters were keenly looking forward to the return of their two star players. Both All-Stars were non-participants on Friday, likely due to resting these two veterans and for head coach JJ Redick to get a good first look at his younger developing players.
Anthony Davis, whose health has been a concern in recent seasons, looked fresh and dominant last season as he played a personal-record 76 regular season games in 2023-24. After his impressive showing in at the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans are excited to see if Davis can win that coveted NBA Defensive Player of the Year award that has alluded him throughout his professional career. Although the All-NBA big man recently expressed pessimism he'd ever earn his flowers in terms of nabbing that award, he will still be in the race for the honor.
For LeBron James, he will be entering the 22nd season of his illustrious career. This go-around with the future Hall of Famer will be special, as he will be sharing the basketball court with his son Bronny James. The 6-foot-2 point guard was picked by the Lakers this year with the 55th selection in 2024 NBA Draft, following a lackluster one-and-done season with the USC Trojans. When the elder James spoke to media over the summer, he seemed even-keeled about separating their off-court relationship with their on-court one.
"It’s going to work just like any one other of my teammates," he told Craig Melvin in an exclusive interview that aired July 11 on TODAY. "I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right. I can separate dad from teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well."
Bronny James had a middling first preseason game against Minnesota, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor, blocking three shots, pulling down one rebound, and dishing out a single assist. The 19-year-old guard is expected to spend most of the year with L.A.'s G League team in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.
More Lakers: Rob Pelinka's Poor Roster Decisions May Cost Lakers in Big Way for 2024-25