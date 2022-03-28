Lakers: Insider Discusses LA Potentially Trading Anthony Davis

A common motif for this disappointing Lakers seasons has been waiting for Anthony Davis to return from injury. Davis' lack of availability this year, coupled with LA's futility, had previously generated chatter from nationally televised talking heads that the Lakers should think about trading AD this summer.

It would be a drastic change for the franchise. At least one insider doesn't see it happening.

Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer joined Marc Stein on his Substack podcast to discuss all things NBA. Including, what the Lakers should do this summer with a roster that has massively underperformed.

Fischer refuted any notion that general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers would consider trading Davis.

"I don’t think they will [trade him] at all, from what I’ve been told and the fact that what they gave up to New Orleans to get him… I mean the Lakers went all in on pairing Anthony Davis with the Bron for as long as that pairing could stand and I’d be shocked if it came to a close this offseason."

As Fischer mentions, the Lakers gave up an absolute war chest to acquire Davis. LA sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, three-first round picks, plus pick swaps, to New Orleans to get Davis to the Lakers. Sunk cost fallacy might be at play, but trading Davis would be foolish at this juncture.

This year has been bleak, but jettisoning Davis this summer would be move driven by panic, not pragmatism. As Davis himself referenced in his recent spat with Suns guard Devin Booker, the Lakers are a force to be reckoned with when both he and LeBron James are healthy. That just hasn't been a common occurrence this year.

LeBron isn't getting any older, and Davis' injury history is troubling, but the Lakers aren't that far removed from their 2020 championship.

What the Lakers need to focus on this summer is using their limited remaining resources to surround Davis and LeBron with a couple of quality rotation players (players like...Alex Caruso for example) instead of ancient veterans.

Whether that's trading Westbrook or not, which is easier typed than done, time will tell.

Trading Davis is not the answer and at least the Lakers front office seems to know that much.