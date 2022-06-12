Lakers: Insider Explains How LA Could Land a Valuable Wing In Free Agency

If the Lakers had plenty of cap space this summer, they would be kicking the tires on a sign-and-trade for a marquee name or signing multiple prized free agents. But the Lakers don't have plenty of cap space this summer.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook are owed a combined $129.5M next season.

Kendrick Nunn, who didn't log a single minute last year, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who took a dramatic step back last year in his development, are set to earn a combined $15.5M.

Meaning, aside from Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, and Austin Reaves, the Lakers will have to fill out the rest of their roster with veteran minimum players and the tax payer's mid level-exception ($6.4M).

One thing the Laker sorely lacked last year, and that they'll need in order to make new head coach Darvin Ham's defensive dreams come true, is athletic wings that can guard multiple position and efficiently shoot the three-ball AKA 3-and-D. You, know, the hardest and most expensive thing to find in free agency these days aside from superstars.

That being said, The Athletic's Jovan Buha pointed out how the Lakers are in a unique situation to possibly land a quality 3-and-D player like Otto Porter Jr., T.J. Warren, or Bruce Brown in a recent article.

"But the Lakers need to prioritize this archetype after striking out so badly this season. They can offer a starting frontcourt spot, significant playing time and exposure that most playoff teams can’t match."

For all the doom and gloom with the Lakers cap situation, which is admittedly hellacious, a swingman eager to prove himself could step right into a starting five that includes a trio of impact players.

To Buha's point, that's not something that the majority of this year's postseason teams will be able to offer this free agency.