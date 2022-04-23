Skip to main content
Lakers: Insider Finds the Nick Nurse-to-LA Rumors 'Hilarious' for One Key Reason

Lakers: Insider Finds the Nick Nurse-to-LA Rumors 'Hilarious' for One Key Reason

Yahoo Sports Vincent Goodwill thinks the idea of Nick Nurse coming to the Lakers is pretty comical.

Yahoo Sports Vincent Goodwill thinks the idea of Nick Nurse coming to the Lakers is pretty comical.

One of the most talked about Lakers head coaching rumors over the last few weeks has been the prospect of LA landing current Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. It's only natural since Nurse is a high profile coach and the Lakers, despite their putrid season, are still a high profile franchise. Throw in the fact that Nurse is a Klutch Sports client, and presto, the rumors ensue. 

Earlier this month, one executive mentioned that the Lakers are likely to make a run at the championship coach.

Yahoo Sports Vincent Goodwill finds the Nurse-to-LA comical and more importantly, completely unrealistic given the fact that Nurse is currently on a long term deal with Toronto. The NBA insider gave his reasoning on an episode of the Posted Up Podcast with Chris Haynes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We've heard the Nick Nurse speculation which I find really funny. Not that Nick Nurse isn't a great coach because I think he's proven himself, right? But if you're going to get a coach that's under contract, you know what that requires? Compensation. Compensation in the form of draft picks. What don't the Lakers have, besides time, they ain't got no draft picks and you're going to need to give up a draft pick to trade Russell Westbrook. Explain to me how that works."

The compensation piece isn't just in play when it comes to Nurse. If the Lakers want to try to nab a current head coach from a playoff team, whether it's Philadelphia's Doc Rivers or Utah's Quin Snyder, they would have to make a trade to get either one in the building. That is, unless one or both of the aforementioned coaches are axed. 

Optimism on LA hiring a quality candidate is very much needed for Lakers fans, but the Nurse proposition probably isn't rooted in reality. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18042539_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Anthony Davis' Current Trade Value

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Executives Assess What It Will Cost LA To Keep Malik Monk

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Offers to Coach LA For A Steep Price

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Supports Idea of Him Leaving LA Via Social Media

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
lebron-james1
News

Lakers: Pundit Discusses LeBron James-to-the-Clippers Trade Scenario

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
USATSI_9090756_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Colin Cowherd Likens LA as the Chicago Bears of the NBA

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
USATSI_9883554_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Conversations Surrounding LA Disarray Would 'Blow Your Mind' Says Analyst

By Eric EulauApr 20, 2022