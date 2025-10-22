Lakers Insider Has Big Concern With Major Offseason Addition
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't investing a lot of money in center Deandre Ayton, but they are certainly investing a lot of faith.
Ayton is one of three centers on the roster with by far the most experience as a starter. He will be needed to fill a role that was decimated by the Anthony Davis trade last season, which resulted in the Lakers gaining a generational talent in Luka Doncic while also creating a massive hole in the frontcourt.
In Davis' absence, Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt took over in a small-ball style offense that didn't have enough firepower to make it out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season. Ayton will be needed to play the consistent, solid defense he's played his entire career while also being productive on the offensive side of the court.
In a massive NBA preview from several ESPN NBA writers, Dave McMenamin listed Ayton as his biggest concern for the Lakers.
"The center position was clearly a need for L.A.," McMenamin wrote. "Surprisingly, Deandre Ayton was bought out of his contract in Portland, allowing the Lakers to sign him for $8.1 million. If he produces, he's a bargain. If he doesn't, the Lakers are left again with Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt at the small-ball 5, which didn't get it done last season."
Lakers head coach JJ Redick has high expectations for Ayton, who he called an anchor of their defense.
"I think it's important for him to touch the basketball because we’re going to ask a lot of him as a screener and a rim runner and the anchor of our defense so there has to be some level of freedom," Reddick told SiriusXM NBA Radio during the preseason. "With Deandre he gives us something that we didn’t have last year post-trade which is if teams do go to reds –switches– he historically, and we’ve seen it in practice, he historically has been great at punishing smaller defenders at the front of the rim.”
Ayton finished his debut as a member of the Lakers with 10 points, six rebounds, one block and four turnovers in 33 minutes of action.
