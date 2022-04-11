Lakers: Insider Hints at Possible Luka Doncic-LeBron James Pairing Down the Road

LeBron has been known to be an active recruiter when it comes to getting fellow superstars on his team. Even when it seems like a stretch, or a complete impossibility.

This week, LeBron talked about how Warriors guard Steph Curry is the one player he'd really like to play with, but Curry wasn't the only player LeBron talked about on the latest episode of The Shop.

He also showed a reverence for Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

"Luka, he cold, he a bad m----------...me and Luka, we good."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who has followed LeBron throughout his career, didn't immediately dismiss a future where Lebron and Luka are playing on the same team.

"As part of this answer, LeBron was having fun here to be clear. He wasn't making a declarative statement. He talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic and that, is something that you should put in your back pocket."

Windhorst, like Curry, used the word "fantasy" to characterize the idea of LeBron teaming up with a high profile superstar currently on a multi-year contract with the team that drafted them.

"Don't ever judge LeBron 100% on his words. Judge him on his actions. The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts on his All-Star team. He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago...he would also love to play with Luka...if you want to enter the fantasy realm that is something that's more worthy of having a discussion about down the line. I don't tin

Luka just signed an extension with Dallas through 2027. Things would have to change quickly, and they sometimes do in the NBA, but don't hold you breath for Luka to join LeBron.

It is however, at least fun to think about.