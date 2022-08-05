Lakers Insider Links Four Potential Teams as Russell Westbrook Trade Partners

The Lakers have had their eye on Nets guard Kyrie Irving for the better part of a month at this point, but a trade between the two teams still has yet to materialize for two main reasons. For one, the Nets don't want Russell Westbrook on the roster and the guard, and his $47.1M salary, would have to be included in the deal due to cap implications since Kyrie is owed $36.9M this coming season.

The other key factor is the Lakers unwillingness to deal both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Nets in a potential Westbrook-Irving deal. Brooklyn reportedly would also want to send three-point gunner Joe Harris, who's owed over $37M and has two years left on his deal.

All of that adds up to the Lakers needing a third team to get involved to redirect Westbrook elsewhere, and hopefully just cough up one of their future firsts, instead of both, in a potential three-team deal.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha highlighted four teams that could be used as a proverbial dumping ground for Russell Westbrook.

"The Nets aren’t interested in taking back Westbrook’s contract, which means the Lakers would have to include a third team – with the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks as possible options — to accept Westbrook in a salary dump."

The Lakers beat writer also didn't rule out the Lakers including both first-round picks before the February trade deadline.

