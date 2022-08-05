Skip to main content
Lakers Insider Links Four Potential Teams as Russell Westbrook Trade Partners

Lakers Insider Links Four Potential Teams as Russell Westbrook Trade Partners

The Athletic's Jovan Buha notes four teams that could be involved in a three-team trade involving Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers have had their eye on Nets guard Kyrie Irving for the better part of a month at this point, but a trade between the two teams still has yet to materialize for two main reasons. For one, the Nets don't want Russell Westbrook on the roster and the guard, and his $47.1M salary, would have to be included in the deal due to cap implications since Kyrie is owed $36.9M this coming season.

The other key factor is the Lakers unwillingness to deal both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Nets in a potential Westbrook-Irving deal. Brooklyn reportedly would also want to send three-point gunner Joe Harris, who's owed over $37M and has two years left on his deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All of that adds up to the Lakers needing a third team to get involved to redirect Westbrook elsewhere, and hopefully just cough up one of their future firsts, instead of both, in a potential three-team deal.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha highlighted four teams that could be used as a proverbial dumping ground for Russell Westbrook.

"The Nets aren’t interested in taking back Westbrook’s contract, which means the Lakers would have to include a third team – with the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks as possible options — to accept Westbrook in a salary dump."

The Lakers beat writer also didn't rule out the Lakers including both first-round picks before the February trade deadline.

"Then, there’s the matter of draft picks. The Nets’ initial ask was for two first-round picks. The Lakers haven’t been willing to give up more than one in any trade negotiations. I think that will change for the right deal, such as an Irving trade. But the Lakers aren’t going to budge, if they even do, until they feel like they must. They’re not at that point yet."

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Rob Pelinka Have 'productive' Contract Extension Talks

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_9695435_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Reacts to Twitter Account Getting Hacked

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_17328248_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Gives Lakers Lowly Spot in Latest Power Rankings

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_16839394_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Contract Extension Watch Officially Begins Today

By Eric EulauAug 4, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
News

Lakers News: Recent Kendrick Nunn Workout Video Has LA Fans Buzzing

By Eric EulauAug 3, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18082023_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Insider Reveals His Top LA Free Agent Signing

By Eric EulauAug 3, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16360486_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility

By Eric EulauAug 3, 2022 6:08 PM EDT