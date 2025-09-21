Lakers Insider Provides Major Insight Into LeBron James' Retirement Plans
LeBron James has at least this last year remaining in purple and gold with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After that, it's anyone's guess as to what the iconic athlete will do. As he approaches his 41st birthday, Father Time is creeping up behind James in the background (even if in a crawl given how well James still plays).
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Could Leave NBA Before Basketball Career is Over
James will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Even in a hypothetical age-42 season circa 2026-27, he should draw some real interest... assuming James wants to continue playing.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN has been covering the Lakers for years. He's as dialed into the scene as virtually anyone, and when he makes a decisive statement on the team, there's some real credibility behind it.
"I've spoken to countless people close to LeBron over this summer after the murkiness of the statement from Rich Paul that was given to Shams Charania after LeBron picked up his option for Year 23," McMenamin said. "And most of them are telling me 'I think we're pretty close to the end, but I don't know if LeBron knows where he's at.' Does he know from Day 1 going to be the last year?
"Will he start to feel it? If the Lakers win, is he going to walk away from the chance to defend it and get six rings versus five?" McMenamin noted. "There are many permutations out there. We have to see how it plays out."
Much of his future may hinge on how the Lakers do this season. As currently constituted, Los Angeles seems to be fourth or fifth in the rugged Western Conference pecking order.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic
There is a world where a healthy and slimmed-down Luka Doncic carries this team to the NBA Finals. In comparison, this iteration of the Lakers appears to be more talented than the Dallas Mavericks team Doncic led to the Finals two years ago.
Once at that stage — anything can happen. It's also feasible James could want to get out of Doncic's shadow and approach a situation where winning a title is easier elsewhere.
At the very least, this will be a storyline followed extremely closely and one that will dominate NBA headlines until James makes his intentions known.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.