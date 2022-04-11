Lakers: Internet Reacts to Awkward Timing of Frank Vogel News

The Lakers completed one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history on Sunday night in Denver. At the very least, it ended on a high note. A young LA team, without all of its key veterans, Russ, LeBron, AD, Carmelo, and Dwight, stormed back from a nine point deficit with just over a minute to go to get the game to overtime.

The Lakers eventually won with G-Leaguer Mac McClung providing the exclamation point with a highlight dunk to sew up a 146-141 victory over the Jokic-less Nuggets.

It was a great road win for the young Lakers roster and embattled head coach Frank Vogel. Austin Reaves became the first undrafted rookie to post a 30-point triple-double. The rally was nothing short of improbable. Vogel's press conference should've been about the rally, Reaves, and a ever-so-rare Lakers win. Instead, it was about the breaking news, delivered by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that Vogel would be let go 'as soon as Monday'.

Vogel's firing isn't a surprise, but the timing of the report was awkward to say the least and set the internet ablaze.

The Athletic's Bill Oram summed up the situation succinctly.

Charles Barkley and Shaq both agreed that Vogel is "getting screwed".

James Worthy, another Hall-of-Famer, and Robert Horry both denounced Woj's decision to break the news when he did.

A report typically means information was leaked from the respective organization. The internet reacted to the strange timing.

Barstool supplied a more current, but just as apt, pop culture reference.

Basketball fans also provided their opinions, including an interesting solution.