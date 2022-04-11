Skip to main content
Lakers: Internet Reacts to Awkward Timing of Frank Vogel News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to Awkward Timing of Frank Vogel News

News about Lakers head coach Frank Vogel's impending firing broke at a very curious time.

News about Lakers head coach Frank Vogel's impending firing broke at a very curious time.

The Lakers completed one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history on Sunday night in Denver. At the very least, it ended on a high note. A young LA team, without all of its key veterans, Russ, LeBron, AD, Carmelo, and Dwight, stormed back from a nine point deficit with just over a minute to go to get the game to overtime. 

The Lakers eventually won with G-Leaguer Mac McClung providing the exclamation point with a highlight dunk to sew up a 146-141 victory over the Jokic-less Nuggets. 

It was a great road win for the young Lakers roster and embattled head coach Frank Vogel. Austin Reaves became the first undrafted rookie to post a 30-point triple-double. The rally was nothing short of improbable. Vogel's press conference should've been about the rally, Reaves, and a ever-so-rare Lakers win. Instead, it was about the breaking news, delivered by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that Vogel would be let go 'as soon as Monday'.

Vogel's firing isn't a surprise, but the timing of the report was awkward to say the least and set the internet ablaze.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Athletic's Bill Oram summed up the situation succinctly.

Charles Barkley and Shaq both agreed that Vogel is "getting screwed".

James Worthy, another Hall-of-Famer, and Robert Horry both denounced Woj's decision to break the news when he did.

A report typically means information was leaked from the respective organization. The internet reacted to the strange timing.

Barstool supplied a more current, but just as apt, pop culture reference. 

Basketball fans also provided their opinions, including an interesting solution.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Sets NBA Record in Season Finale

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_18060450_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Hints at Possible Luka Doncic-LeBron James Pairing Down the Road

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18048679_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Difficult Season

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Why a Short Anthony Davis Quote Could Be Long on Meaning

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17806468_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Report Shows Dissension Between Vogel and Russell Westbrook From 'Day 1'

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022
USATSI_16005725_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Executive Links Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse to LA

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17674500_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Laughs Off Comment From LeBron James

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022