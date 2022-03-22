Skip to main content
Lakers: Internet Reacts to LeBron James' Hammer Dunk on Kevin Love

LeBron James dunk in the first half of yesterday's game in Cleveland sent Twitter into a frenzy.

In case you missed it, LeBron James put former teammate Kevin Love on a poster on Monday. After a missed Russell Westbrook free-throw, LeBron received a pass from Austin Reaves and punished both the rim and Love.

The internet responded to LeBron's highlight dunk.

A dunk like that almost makes you forget how old LeBron is.

Lebron's one-handed hammer even solicited a response from another continent. 

The emojis continued to flow.

Don't worry, things are still gravy between LeBron James and Kevin Love. One dunk, not even of that magnitude could erase the bond between two of the guys who helped bring a championship to Cleveland.

