Lakers: Internet Reacts to LeBron James Labeling Tyron Lue 'Best' Coach in NBA

Although LeBron and the Lakers weren't playing last night, it didn't stop LeBron from showing up in this morning's headlines.

During the second half of the Clippers-Pelicans play in game, LeBron tweeted that Tyronn Lue, his one time head coach, was the "best" in the league.

Coincidentally, the Clippers gave away and double digit lead to the Pelicans and ended up losing the game. The play-in tournament loss eliminated LA's other basketball team from the playoffs.

Not unexpectedly, NBA twitter had some thoughts for LeBron.

StatMuse played right into LeBron's not so subtle jab at the Lakers front office decision to not hire Lue.

One fan took the time to remind LeBron that his Lakers couldn't even make the play-in.

Another fan thinks LeBron shouldn't be the one commenting on head coaches at all.

Others weighed in with their submissions for "best coach in the NBA".

Of course, there had to be a Michael Jordan reference, because, Twitter.

One fan lamented that fact that the Lakers likely could have signed Lue back in 2019 had they offered him a five year contract instead of three.