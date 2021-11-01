Lakers: Is LeBron James A Time Traveler?

Halloween's Laker victory over the Rockets was full of spooky excitement, especially in the second quarter. LeBron James turned back the clock to have some of his best plays early in the 2021-22 season, including this.

And this.

That's the very definition of a continuation shot, but James didn't get the call for it. Watching that reminded me of the circus shots Kobe Bryant would make. We miss you, Mamba.

After 19 years in the NBA, plays like this make NBA fans wonder how LeBron James can still pull it off. Not only did he outrun the defenders, but he also managed to get to the rim and throw down a filthy reverse dunk.

James of course takes tremendous care of his body. He dedicates a large portion of his life to keeping his body in shape to keep up with the young NBA talent. This explains how James takes such good care of his body.

Or does it?

Replicant/Variant/Gavilant--Lakers In 3

Twitter user "The Pettiest Laker Fan" may have been the first to notice a variance in the time continuum.

Perhaps THAT is how James has maintained such a youthful NBA game. The man is trading places with himself so that a 19-year veteran has the body of a 20-year-old rookie. All James had to do was invent or find access to a device that allows him to travel through time and change the timeline.

Strangely, this would not be the most preposterous conspiracy theory believed by people around the NBA.

While that person in the background really does look like James, it turns out the man is Patrick Christopher, a former NBA player turned designer.

Lakers take on the Rockets again Tuesday night at 7:30 PM PST.