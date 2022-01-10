Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers: Ja Morant's Freak Athleticism on Display Against Los Angeles on Sunday Night

Lakers: Ja Morant's Freak Athleticism on Display Against Los Angeles on Sunday Night

This kid is just unreal.

This kid is just unreal.

Every once in a while, you have to stop and appreciate the talent that's on the court, even when it's against your own team. That's where Lakers fans found themselves on Sunday night in Los Angeles facing off against the Grizzlies. With a franchise record on the line for Memphis, Ja Morant went superhuman. 

He only put up 16 points this time and dished out 7 assists against the Lakers. That's a bit of a step down from when he dropped 41 on them in their last matchup. But one play in the first quarter that he made had fans at the Crypt on their feet in awe. 

With Avery Bradley driving, Morant came up from behind and anticipated his layup attempt. He got crazy air and basically plucked Bradley's shot right out of the air preventing the bucket for the Lakers. 

Read More

It was easily the play of the night between the Lakers and Grizzlies. And unfortunately for Los Angeles, they had their mini-win streak broken by Memphis. They lost this one 127-119 as the defense disappeared in the third quarter again. 

LeBron James scored 35 points, but the rest of the Lakers starters combined to put up just 22 points of their own. If there was one bright spot, it was Wayne Ellington, Austin Reaves, and THT combining for 45 points off of the bench. 

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Kings up in Sacramento on Wednesday night. 

lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: Ja Morant's Freak Athleticism on Display Against Los Angeles on Sunday Night

1 minute ago
USATSI_17481657
News

Lakers: LeBron James Passes Oscar Robertson on NBA All-Time Assist List

1 hour ago
USATSI_17481685
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Says LA's Poor Offense Affected Defense in Memphis Loss

3 hours ago
alex caruso russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Defends Russell Westbrook's High Turnover Rate

17 hours ago
lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers Looking to Break Grizzlies Record-Breaking Win Streak Tonight

19 hours ago
dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

20 hours ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: How Los Angeles Can Re-Sign Malik Monk, and How Much It Will Cost

22 hours ago
USATSI_17454475
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Sets the Defense Tone for LA Says Lebron James

23 hours ago