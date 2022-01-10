Lakers: Ja Morant's Freak Athleticism on Display Against Los Angeles on Sunday Night

Every once in a while, you have to stop and appreciate the talent that's on the court, even when it's against your own team. That's where Lakers fans found themselves on Sunday night in Los Angeles facing off against the Grizzlies. With a franchise record on the line for Memphis, Ja Morant went superhuman.

He only put up 16 points this time and dished out 7 assists against the Lakers. That's a bit of a step down from when he dropped 41 on them in their last matchup. But one play in the first quarter that he made had fans at the Crypt on their feet in awe.

With Avery Bradley driving, Morant came up from behind and anticipated his layup attempt. He got crazy air and basically plucked Bradley's shot right out of the air preventing the bucket for the Lakers.

It was easily the play of the night between the Lakers and Grizzlies. And unfortunately for Los Angeles, they had their mini-win streak broken by Memphis. They lost this one 127-119 as the defense disappeared in the third quarter again.

LeBron James scored 35 points, but the rest of the Lakers starters combined to put up just 22 points of their own. If there was one bright spot, it was Wayne Ellington, Austin Reaves, and THT combining for 45 points off of the bench.

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Kings up in Sacramento on Wednesday night.