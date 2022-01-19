Skip to main content
Lakers: James Worthy Praises LA's 'Maximum Effort' in Win Over the Utah Jazz

Big Game James was impressed by the Lakers team effort in their Monday win against Utah.

With their backs against the wall, the Lakers gutted out a crucial win on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. After leading 52-46 at halftime, the Lakers stumbled in the third. The Jazz outscored LA 32-20 in the third quarter to take a 78-72 into the final quarter.

Los Angeles roared back by scoring 29 fourth quarter points to secure a 101-95 win at home.

Lakers Hall-of-Famer James Worthy praised the entire LA squad for their total team effort on the Spectrum Sportsnet postgame show.

"I really enjoyed the maximum effort tonight. They had a meeting of the minds, and they got tired of playing the way they were playing. They knew they could do better. Tonight against the Jazz, they came out with an effort, and I've seen it partially but for 48 minutes even when they lost the lead, they were able to defend.”

The Lakers held the Jazz to just 17 points in the fourth. The defensive intensity of the Lakers led to the Jazz shooting 26.1% from the field in the last quarter.

Lakers forward Stanley Johnson was the tip of the spear in the fourth. Johnsons’s effort led to Worthy deeming him the “toughest guy on the team”. His ten fourth-quarter points led all Lakers scorers.

One win doesn’t save a season, or a coach’s job, but it could be sign that this Lakers squad is turning the corner.

The Lakers host the Pacers on Wednesday night before embarking on their annual Grammy road trip.

