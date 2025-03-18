Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt Ejected Following Scuffle With Jeremy Sochan
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected from the Spurs game due to an altercation with forward Jeremy Sochan.
Vanderbilt was guarding Sochan in the post, when he shoved him. Sochan then threw the ball at Vanderbilt, and the two were in a shoving match before players and referees intervened.
The two players were ejected a little over halfway through the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt finished the game with two points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field, along with one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes of action. Although scoring is not Vanderbilt's best quality, people know his value comes on the defensive end with his toughness, physicality, and being an enforcer.
We've seen it again and again this season when Vanderbilt backs up his teammates and stands his ground against opposing teams. His ejection didn't affect the game, as L.A. already had the win in their back pocket.
The Lakers still took home the win over the Spurs to win the season series. L.A. came out on top 125-109 in this contest and collected their 42nd win of the season. They moved to 2-0 in this five-game homestand.
The Lakers will take the court again on Wednesday to take the Denver Nuggets. It will be the first of yet another back-to-back for L.A.
