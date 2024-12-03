Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Suffers Major Injury Setback, Return Timeline Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt experienced fluid in his left knee during rehabilitation from offseason procedures to both feet and is targeting a return in early January.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season, recovering from two offseason foot surgeries.
The 25-year-old last played on Feb. 1 after suffering his first foot injury. This news comes after the Lakers' first 21 games of the season.
They currently sit with a 12-9 record.
The Lakers released a medical update on Vanderbilt's injury situation.
“During the course of his return-to-play progression, Jarred Vanderbilt developed an effusion in his left knee. This development altered the course of his progression, and the team is currently targeting early January for his return to NBA games.”
A few weeks ago, the teams said that Vanderbilt's ramp-up from his foot procedure in May had gone slower than anticipated.
Vanderbilt has been missed dearly by the Lakers. It's been over six months since he received surgery on not one but both of his feet.
Vanderbilt has not been on the court since early February, and there is concern about his return this season despite this latest report. A month ago, the 25-year-old said that he felt good and that his ramp-up process "has gone well."
Vanderbilt was limited to only 29 games last season before he suffered his initial foot injury. In the season, he recorded 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20 minutes per game and six starts.
The defensive-minded forward was huge for the Lakers when he was healthy, specifically in the back half of the 2022-23 season. L.A. traded for Vanderbilt prior to the 2023 trade deadline, and he was huge for the Lakers from the get-go. Vanderbilt was spectacular throughout the 2023 playoff run before the Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets.
However, since then, he has struggled to stay on the court, and their defense has not been the same without him.
Vanderbilt was traded to Los Angeles in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, L.A. signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. The deal was fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.
The Lakers have been terrible on the defensive side of the ball to start the season. They are ranked 24th in defensive rating at 116.7.
Vanderbilt has struggled mightily to stay healthy in his tenure in Los Angeles.
