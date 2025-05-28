Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Was Reportedly Unhappy For Major Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough and unexpected loss in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers, despite all their injuries and losses to key players during the middle of the season, somehow mustered up to play stellarly as the season wound down.
The Lakers were one of the best and hottest teams in the second half of the season, despite some hiccups, and were viewed as title contenders as the playoffs started. However, that all went away as they were quickly eliminated in five games.
L.A.’s lineup was a bit odd, and it was clear that there was an odd man out: center Jaxson Hayes. Hayes’ minutes were slowly reduced as the season wound down, and he played very few to no minutes as the playoffs went on. Many wondered why head coach JJ Redick was reluctant to play Hayes, but it was clear that it was a bad matchup for him.
Nonetheless, Hayes was not happy with his reduced role, at least according to Lakers senior insider Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points. Irwin shared how Hayes reportedly was not thrilled with his role on the team as the season wound down.
“In terms of returning talent, sources say there is an outside chance of Jaxson Hayes returning, but he wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled. From the Lakers perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer.”
Hayes saw a reduced role despite being the starting big man for L.A. During the season, Hayes averaged 19.8 minutes of action, while in the playoffs, he averaged only 7.8 minutes across four games. Hayes got zero playing time in Game 5.
The 25-year-old was all the Lakers had in terms of a reliable big man, but it was clear that he was not enough to get the job done. While the acquisition of Luka Doncic was massive, many worried about the Lakers’ lack of size in the paint. Those worries came to light in the playoffs against the more physical, athletic and younger Timberwolves team.
Hayes' future in L.A. remains unclear. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with the Lakers looking to bolster the center position, it’s unclear whether the team will prioritize the former lottery pick.
