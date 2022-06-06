Skip to main content
Lakers: Jayson Tatum Replicates a Throwback Kobe Bryant Look

Jayson Tatum pays repsect to Kobe Bryant.

The NBA Finals are here and it looks like one of the Celtics superstars has been drawing some inspiration from a former Laker. Jayson Tatum has been paying his respects to Kobe Bryant as he embarks on the biggest series of his career against the Golden State Warriors.

While practicing for game two of the NBA Finals, Tatum recreated the outfit that Kobe Bryant wore when he was working out for the Celtics in 1996 before the NBA draft. 

However, this is not the first time Tatum has found a way to incorporate Bryant into his life. During game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum wore a purple and gold armband with the number "24" on it, which was Kobe Bryant's number. The Celtics ended up winning that game, which put them in the NBA Finals.

Tatum also wore a custom pair of Mamba-skinned Kobe shoes with an inspirational quote during the beginning of the playoffs.

Through all of the battles Tatum has faced this season, he continues to keep Kobe Bryant close to him at all times. 

