Lakers: Jayson Tatum Rocks Custom Kobe-MJ Pants Before Game 4

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wore an incredible pair of custom pants before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wore an incredible pair of custom pants before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's not secret that Jayson Tatum has a deep admiration for Kobe Bryant. In the first round of the playoffs, Tatum laced up a sweet pair of custom Kobe-inspired kicks before he and the Celtics completed a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

But Kobe isn't the only NBA legend that has the respect of the Celtics superstar. Prior to Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum was spotted in the tunnel wearing a custom pair of Kobe-versus-MJ pants.

Tatum famously sought advice from Kobe on how to improve his offensive game and it's paid off. Tatum is averaging 27.2 points per game in the postseason including a 46-point barrage in an elimination Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

