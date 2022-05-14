Skip to main content
Lakers: Jeanie Buss Rebuffs Idea of Her Selling the Team One Day

Jeanie Buss was clear on if she would ever sell the Lakers in the future.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the Los Angeles Lakers right now, which leads to plenty of questions up in the air. Who will be hired as the next head coach? Will there be any big roster moves? However, one thing that is not uncertain is where Jeanie Buss stands on continuing to own the team. 

In an exclusive interview with Bill Plaschke of The LA Times, Buss clarified whether she would step back from ownership. 

“In terms of selling the team, I’m not going anywhere. This is exactly what my dad asked me to do. The team is not for sale."

Clearly, this team means something to her, so she will not be letting go anytime soon. She wants to continue her father's legacy and does not plan to give it up. Buss continued and talked about why this is a big deal to her. 

“This was something that was important to him, that he wanted me to keep the Lakers in the family. I like to say, my dad had his children, but the Lakers were his baby, and he put me in charge of the baby, and I will make sure that the baby thrives.”

No matter what happens with the Lakers, Jeanie Buss will be there. She will continue to listen to those she trusts and the Laker's ownership will not be changing anytime soon. 

For now, she is doing her due diligence with the Lakers front office to find a new head coach and will improve the team as much as she can.  

