Lakers: Jerami Grant Trade Chatter Getting Louder as LA's Struggles Continue

It’s no secret that the Lakers might need a roster shake up. Los Angeles stands at an even .500 (21-21) after Wednesday’s nights 125-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Trade rumors come quickly and often when a team with championship expectations underperforms. One name that has been continually connected to Los Angeles is Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that several teams, including the Lakers, are interested in Grant. Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, posed this hypothetical trade between the two teams:

Lakers Receive:

Jerami Grant

Pisons Receive

Talen Horton-Tucker

Kendrick Nunn

Kent Bazemore

LA's 2027 First Round Pick

Buha also gave his opinion on what the addition of Grant would bring to the Lakers. He also issued an important disclaimer - the whole trade centers around Detroit’s perception of Talen Horton-Tucker’s potential.

“The Lakers desperately need an influx of size, length and athleticism in their frontcourt, and Grant fits the bill as a player who would seamlessly slide into their new small-ball lineups. Los Angeles is bereft of assets, so the Pistons would have to highly value Horton-Tucker, who is the main asset in the deal. The 21-year-old wing has been up and down this season, with the league somewhat split on his eventual role and untapped ceiling.”

THT is averaging 10.9 points per game this year, but has not shot the ball effectively. He owns a 40.9% field goal percentage and is only converting 24.7% of his three-point attempts.

Jerami Grant would provide another quality option for the Lakers offense. Over the last two seasons, Grant has averaged 21.6 points per game.

To add complexity to the matter, Grant underwent UCL surgery on his right thumb in December. Per recent repots, Grant has been working out with a splint. He’s not expected to be available until mid-February.

Grant would add another dimension to the Lakers offense, but would LA be willing cash in their THT chips?

More importantly, how much are those chips worth to Detroit?